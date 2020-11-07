Letter: Thank you to all that took advantage of the spay, neuter clinic

The Mower County Humane Society would like to thank ALL who participated in this fall’s reduced cost Feline Spay/Neuter Clinic that ran during the month of October. A special thanks to the Austin Veterinary Clinic, who again conducted this much-needed clinic.

There were 80 total surgeries done on cats — 33 females and 47 males. This translates into roughly 400 fewer unwanted kittens! A reminder to all who have cats under their care — SPAY OR NEUTER — it does make a positive difference in our community. The city of Austin does have a pet ordinance that requires all pets to be confined to the owner’s property — this includes cats. By spaying or neutering your cat, you are helping to eliminate a cat’s desire to go out wandering and becoming a nuisance.

The Mower County Humane Society IS still conducting adoptions of cats and dogs, but because of COVID restrictions, it is by appointment only.

Go to mchs.rescuegroups.org to fill out our simple online application and submit it. We will get in touch with you to set up a viewing time.

Mower County Humane Society