Letter: HI thanks Mayor Stiehm for years of service

The research faculty and staff of The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota want to express our deepest thanks and appreciation to Mayor Tom Stiehm as he nears the end of 14 years serving the City of Austin as mayor.

During his time in office, Mayor Stiehm has been an important advocate and friend of The Hormel Institute. Through helping with two expansions, the growth of technology and cancer research capabilities and research labs, helping host conferences and welcome international visitors, and much more, he has supported and shared in our mission to expand cancer research to benefit all.

We thank Mayor Stiehm for this public support and we also thank him for the many personal friendships he and his wife Sarah have made with our scientists who have come to The Hormel Institute from all over the world. They have opened their hearts and home to researchers who often have no friends or family nearby, just to make sure they have a place to visit outside of work.

From all of us, we wish Mayor Stiehm a long, joyful and healthy retirement from public office.

With friendship and appreciation,

Faculty and Staff of The Hormel Institute