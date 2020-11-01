Labor agreements, fire hydrant utility fee on council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote on a contract extension with members of the United Auto Workers Street and Sewer Department, Wastewater Treatment Plant Department and Parks Department during its next regular meeting.

Union members have had an expired contract as of Jan. 1, 2020, as the details of the compensation and classification study have moved forward. The new contract extends from 2020-2022.

The council will also vote to appoint Santino Deng as the new Honorary Council Member from November 2020 to January 2021.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy will discuss a proposed ordinance to establish a fire hydrant utility fee during the council’s work session. The purpose of the fee would be to cover the expense Austin Utilities charges the fire department for the installation and maintenance of the fire hydrants throughout the city.

Under the ordinance, the fees would be assessed to the utility bills of nearby properties. The rate would be determined by the council.

City Engineer Steven Lang will discuss a proposed right of way ordinance and Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kevin Nelson will discuss a tree trimming bid outline with the council during the work session.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. The work session will take place in the City Council Chamber immediately following the meeting.

Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

A portion of the work session will be closed to the public.

For a complete agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.