Jamey Helgeson: LIFE Mower County to participate in Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19

Organizers encourage donors to continue their outpouring of support for local causes and expand giving to meet the moment this year

LIFE Mower County is set to participate in the 12th annual Give to the Max Day, set to take place Thursday, Nov. 19. Give to the Max is a giving event that raises millions each year for nearly 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. This year, GiveMN is encouraging donors to #GiveWhereYouLiveMN, an effort to help communities in every corner of Minnesota as the unprecedented challenges of this year continue.

To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Give to the Max’s “Early Giving” period begins Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.

Additionally, each donation through GiveMN.org qualifies LIFE Mower County for additional grants from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. On Nov. 19, Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will award:

• $500 Early Giving Golden Tickets daily on Nov. 1-18

• $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 19.

• $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly on Nov. 19.

•$6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10-10:59 a.m. and 10-10:59 p.m.

•The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.

GiveMN is encouraging Minnesotans to come together virtually this year to share how they’ll be joining in by using #GiveWhereYouLiveMN or #GTMD20.

