expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

James W. Heimer, 71

By Daily Herald

Published 1:37 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

James W. Heimer, 71

James Walter Heimer, age 71, of Austin, passed away Friday, November 20 at his residence in Austin.

Jim was born February 19, 1949 in Austin, MN to Marvin A. and Agatha (Halbach) Heimer.

Jim graduated from Pacelli High School in 1967. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam war. He began employment for Hormel in 1971, from which he retired after 42 years in 2012. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Nancy (Apold) in Stacyville, IA. He was involved in Northwestern singers. He enjoyed coaching soccer, gardening, photography and hanging out at antique stores. But his main enjoyment was spending time at Lake Mary every year with his brothers and the extended family, where he was a 23-time Heimer Bocce League finalist.

Survivors include wife, Nancy Heimer, Austin MN; brothers, Robert (Shirley), Waukon, IA, Harvey (Paula), Arkansaw, WI, Theodore, San Francisco, CA, Gary (Barb), Brainerd, MN, and Dave, Portland, OR; sons, Jared (Susan), Austin MN, Jeremy (Angelica) Brookville, OH, Justin (Renee) Apple Valley MN, Erin (Laura), Panajachel, Guatamala ; daughter, Sara Heimer, (Shane VanDell) Chisago City MN; and 12 grandchildren, Marvin, Mason, Megan, Isaiah, Elizabeth, Hailey, Luke, Ansleigh, Emma, Aiden, Millie, and Eva.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin A. and Agatha and Sister-in-law Judith Heimer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

More News

Pending notice: Teresa A. Lee, 64

Bruins will be playing in Aberdeen this weekend

Goff throws for 376 yards, 3 TDs in Rams’ 27-24 win vs Bucs

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

News

‘Vaccinations are the endgame’: State prepares to roll out first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

News

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Mower County

Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Local Government

City/County food drive has record setting year

Mower County

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Mower County

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Business

Winners from annual Chamber meeting humbled

Mower County

Prime Time Piano: Pianist Plano shines with Austin’s gem

News

Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement taking educational approach to new COVID restrictions

Mower County

A gift for further discovery

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle man pleads guilty in drunk driving accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads not guilty to drug sales, theft in Olmsted

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed 80K people in need with its Thanksgiving meals

News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

News

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Albert Lea

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

Mower County

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Mower County

Prairie revived after pollution cleanup along Cedar River

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system