Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

Jon Thomas Faas, 32, of Alexander, Iowa, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period – as part of a plea agreement on Monday in Mower County District Court.

The charge was reduced from felony first-degree drugs – sales of 17 grams or more – methamphetamine – as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents state narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing methamphetamine from Faas on Jan. 4, 2019. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Faas at a location within the City of Austin, where he purchased the methamphetamine.

The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 30.92 grams of methamphetamine. He confirmed Faas sold him the drugs and that he saw Faas weigh the methamphetamine during the deal.

A review of Faas’ criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession, drug sales and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Faas will be sentenced on Feb. 4.