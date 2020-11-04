expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Jon Thomas Faas, 32, of Alexander, Iowa, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period – as part of a plea agreement on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Jon Thomas Faas, 3

The charge was reduced from felony first-degree drugs – sales of 17 grams or more – methamphetamine – as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents state narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing methamphetamine from Faas on Jan. 4, 2019. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Faas at a location within the City of Austin, where he purchased the methamphetamine.

The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 30.92 grams of methamphetamine. He confirmed Faas sold him the drugs and that he saw Faas weigh the methamphetamine during the deal.

A review of Faas’ criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession, drug sales and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Faas will be sentenced on Feb. 4.

More News

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

News

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

Mower County

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Health

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Mower County

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DEVELOPING: Mower County Elections Office experiencing technical difficulties, delaying final vote tally

Mower County

Election Day voting sees steady turnout

Mower County

MN Driver and Vehicles Service issues driver’s license extension reminder

Lyle/Pacelli Athletics

Filling some big shoes

News

MIA’s once-a-decade Foot in the Door show goes virtual

Mower County

An amazing experience: Mueller, Dornink are loving the ride

Mower County

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Mower County

Poppe optimistic after seeing good turnout in the process

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

Education

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

Mower County

I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

Albert Lea

Bennett coasts in District 27A

News

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

News

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

News

Biden wins Minnesota

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

UPDATE: Trump seeks breakthrough in Minnesota; Omar wins 2nd term