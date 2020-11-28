expand
Ad Spot

November 28, 2020

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region (llinois, Iowa, Kansas City, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

• Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

• Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

  Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020. Photos of the affected product labels are attached. No other Hy-Vee Short Cuts products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by this recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

More News

The longest fall: Competing in the era of COVID-19

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Sharing the blessings

Mower County

The longest fall: Competing in the era of COVID-19

Business

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Mower County

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Education

Sharing the blessings

Business

A different Black Friday

News

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

News

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Health

County creep towards 2,500 cumulative coronavirus cases

News

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Business

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

News

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

News

Popping up festive holiday fun

News

Pair and pour some festive holiday cheer this season

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline