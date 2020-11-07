expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Hy-Vee to offer free drive-thru breakfast for veterans, active duty

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

Hy-Vee announced the start of Homefront Round Up, its annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

The fundraiser is held Nov. 1-15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.

In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Veterans Day Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11

In addition to the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up, Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals at more than 250 stores. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 10 percent off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Online: Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and our partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

More News

As Cook thrives, Vikings turn strong-arm strategy to Lions

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Superlarks fly over Hurricanes as Copley scores 4 TDs

‘The greatest honor that I could ever have’

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Local Government

‘The greatest honor that I could ever have’

News

Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania

News

‘The wave is coming up upon us’: Critical care doctors already feeling effects of COVID surge

News

Alleged Boogaloo Bois face weapons charges in Minneapolis

Mower County

A plea for more transparency

News

Romney: Trump’s election fraud claim wrong, ‘reckless’

News

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Business

Hy-Vee to offer free drive-thru breakfast for veterans, active duty

News

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

News

Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns

Mower County

COC, First Farmers & Merchants Bank to host Austin Winter Extravaganza Holiday Light Contest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Health

One more COVID-related death in Mower County as state exceeds 170K total cases

News

Election officials worried by threats and protesters

Mower County

Charter commission rejects Minneapolis council’s public safety amendment

News

Jim Ramstad, a long time representative who was a champion for addiction help, has died

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

M.E. confirms body found in Cedar River was missing Rochester man

News

Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs

News

Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System extends hours of drive-through COVID-19 test sites

Mower County

Dornink wins 27 Senate seat

Mower County

UPDATE: Election Results

News

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd’s death