November 22, 2020

Hy-Vee prepares to feed 80K people in need with its Thanksgiving meals

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

Starting Friday, all Hy-Vee stores will donate Thanksgiving meals to local families in need this holiday season.

More than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores are donating up to 100 meal kits each to a local non-profit partner in their community who will distribute the meals to local families in need. Each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a small family of four.

The meal kits include a turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie. Each non-profit partner will make the determination on who receives the meals.

“The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across all of our communities, especially when it comes to food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc. “As a company, we wanted to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving so more people could enjoy a nice traditional meal with their family. As the holidays continue, we will be supporting our communities and local food banks to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

In addition to the donations made through retail store locations, Hy-Vee will also directly donate a total of more than 2,500 meal packages to six community partners. Those partners are the Iowa Department of Human Services in Des Moines, Urban Dreams in both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Urban League of Nebraska in Omaha, and the Page Education Foundation/Hallie Q Brown Community Center in Minneapolis.

