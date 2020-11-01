expand
November 1, 2020

Hormel receives numerous accolades for its internship program

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that it has received numerous accolades for its internship program.

The company was ranked No. 38 on the 2021 ranking of 100 Best Internships by Vault. In addition, Hormel Foods made Vault’s 2021 Best Internships for Employment Prospects list (coming in at No. 18), the 2021 Best Internships for Sales & Marketing list (coming in at No. 4), and the Best Retail & Consumer Products Internships list (coming in at No. 4).

“We’re honored to once again make the list of 100 Best Internships by Vault, especially during a year of such uncertainty,” said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition, human resources, Hormel Foods. “Our company never wavered on our commitment to the interns, and worked diligently to provide the best virtual internship experience possible in the summer of 2020. The interns were provided with virtual networking sessions with senior leaders, weekly events with different divisions, and lunch-and-learn sessions where they were exposed to different areas of the company. Though many of the interns weren’t able to experience our company culture in person, the overwhelming feedback was that the experiences they were given throughout the summer provided them with great insight about the company. We even expect our full-time acceptance rate to exceed prior years.”

To compile the ranking, this past summer Vault surveyed more than 11,000 current and former interns from more than 100 internship programs. Vault’s 100 Best Internships list reflects the highest-rated internship programs across the survey pool.

“We’re thrilled to make Vault’s list of 100 Best Internships again this year,” said Katie Lenway, supervisor of recruitment, human resources, Hormel Foods. “We’re currently recruiting for interns to start with us over the summer of 2021 for our manufacturing facilities, sales offices and corporate locations. Students looking to gain hands-on experience managing key company projects, and who want to make a difference in feeding families around the world can view our current openings and apply at hormelfoods.com/careers.”

