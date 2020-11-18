Hormel names scholarship recipients

Hormel Foods Corporation today announced the recipients of this year’s pair of $10,000 Hormel Heroes Scholarships. The Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program, created by Hormel Foods to support students with military backgrounds pursuing degrees in culinary arts or foodservice management, is administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).

“Hormel Foods proudly supports the members of our military, who have made substantial sacrifices for our nation. These scholarships show our appreciation for students who serve or have served our country and are pursuing careers in the foodservice industry,” said Mark Ourada, group vice president of Hormel Foods Foodservice. “Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients, Christina Gilman and Angela Thompson, and thank you for your service.”

Gilman is a sergeant serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a 3381 food service specialist aboard Camp Pendleton. She is in the second year of her program at American Public University, majoring in hospitality management with a concentration in food service. Upon completion, she will earn a bachelor’s degree and a certificate in restaurant operations.

“As a Marine, wife, mother and eternal student, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and investing in my future,” Gilman said. “The opportunities being granted from your generous support are immeasurable, and I am so excited to embark on the next steps in my career and education.”

Thompson is a military veteran who served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. She is pursuing an associate’s degree in hospitality management from St. Louis Community College. She currently manages a bed-and-breakfast and aspires to open her own establishment someday.

“This scholarship not only allows me to complete my academic studies, but the principles taught in the course help to expand my knowledge base and improve my performance as manager for a bed-and breakfast,” Thompson said. “Although my expertise is greatly improving because of this learning experience, the true beneficiaries of this scholarship will be the guest at the BnB.”

“On Veterans Day, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is proud to celebrate our nation’s heroes through continued education and training as they transition back to civilian life,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “Thanks to our partners at Hormel Foods, we can offer veterans the financial support they need to improve their skills and advance their careers. Congratulations to Christina and Angela – we’re proud to have you join us as NRAEF scholars.”