expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

Troy Peterson hands out profit sharing checks to employees last year. This year the profit sharing when forward without the annual event. Herald file photo

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

By Daily Herald

Published 8:31 am Friday, November 27, 2020

Hormel Foods Corporation distributed its annual profit sharing to eligible hourly and salaried team members on Wednesday. This marks the 82nd consecutive year the company has done so.

“We have been able to share our profits with our inspired people for more than 80 years, and this year, more than ever, we are honored to be able to share our continued success with our uncommon and unmatched team,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board and president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “This has been an unprecedented year and I’m incredibly proud of how our team continues to focus on Safety First while working to ensure food is readily available during this pandemic.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual distribution event, traditionally held on the day before Thanksgiving, was not held.

“As I reflect and think about 2020, the pandemic challenges our country has had, it’s even more special this year than it is any other year as far as the profit sharing we’re celebrating today,” said Austin Plant Manager Clint Walter in a video message released by the company.

Management and employees alike recognized the struggles many are having this year and continue to be grateful that the profit sharing could still go through, despite the disruption.

“This year has been very difficult for some people, whether it be their health or loss of a job or loss of a family member,” said employee Angela Samora. “Most companies do not have profit sharing, so for Hormel to actually share that with us is great.”

The profit sharing program was started by Jay C. Hormel in 1938 and is voluntarily paid at the discretion of the company’s Board of Directors. It has since become an annual Thanksgiving Eve tradition.

More News

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

Mary (Keller) Kellogg, 80

Business

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

News

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

News

Popping up festive holiday fun

News

Pair and pour some festive holiday cheer this season

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

News

Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges

News

Survey of bankers shows concern about farm debt, low income

News

Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

News

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

Health

Mower County seeing 5 percent COVID positivity rate

News

Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit businesses

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19