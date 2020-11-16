Helen (Hansen) Malchow 89, of Austin, passed away peacefully November 13th, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Warner and Selma; sisters Mary Blanchard, Hazel Schneider, Virgina Miller, Alice Augustin and brother Richard Hansen. Survived by husband, Wallace; children, Russell(Janet Mills) Malchow and Douglas Malchow; grandchildren, Andrew and Charles; sisters, Lorraine(Bob) Freitag, Fern(Marvin) Veitze, Lavonne(Keith) Kasten, and Lucille(George) Teats.

Helen was born August 13, 1931 in Dodge Center, MN. She graduated from Austin Central High School, Class of 1949 and then worked at the Hormel Offices for several years. She married Wallace on December 17th, 1950. They raised their two sons in Austin, where she worked as a stay at home mom. She was a great mom! As her sons grew older, she went to work at St. Olaf Hospital, first as a nurses aid and then as a ward clerk, for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church, Lansing and later Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Brownsdale, where she enjoyed teaching sunday school & vacation bible school, participating in the Ladies Aid and many other church activities.

Helen lived a full life, she loved to cook & bake, gardening, reading, crafts and attending stock car races with Wally. She was known for sense of humor and loved getting together with family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at The Cedars for their loving care the past few years.

In Lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to:

the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org

or the Hormel Nature Center https://www.hormelnaturecenter.org

A celebration of Helen’s life to be held later in 2021. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.