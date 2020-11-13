expand
November 12, 2020

Gregory Lee Johnson, 66

By Daily Herald

Published 8:30 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Gregory Lee Johnson, age 66 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, MN passed away October 30th, 2020. Greg was born February 20, 1954 in Austin, Minnesota, to James and Avis (Leidall) Johnson. He graduated from Austin High School in 1972, where he excelled in academics and football. He then attended Mankato State University and Carlton College completing degrees in Finance and Accounting, later becoming a CPA as well as many other professional licensure and credentials. Greg worked for the City of Minneapolis Finance De

partment for 21 years, as well as the James Ballentine V.F.W. for 17 years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Paris Magee, Minneapolis, MN; his daughters, Haley Johnson, Boulder, CO and Hannah Johnson, Minneapolis, MN; his loyal k9 companion, Stanley Johnson “teddybear labradoodle”; his mother Avis Johnson, Austin MN; sister Cynthia “Sis” Jensen, Austin MN; brother, Scott Johnson, Austin, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gerald and Margery Magee, Coon Rapids, MN; many brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws; aunt Lola Erickson, Austin MN; many cousins and very special nieces and nephews including Michelle Jensen, Osage IA and Melissa Reimers, Austin MN. Greg was preceded in death by his father, James “Jim” Johnson; and brother-in-law Kenwood Jensen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be directed to his mother, Avis Johnson. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

