November 10, 2020

Grand Meadow announces loan program for facades

By Daily Herald

Published 6:45 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Businesses in Grand Meadow will now be able to apply for financial assistance to repair, preserve, and update commercial properties within the city limits. A newly created Structure and Façade, Improvement Forgivable Loan Program sets aside a total amount of $45,000 that allows for external maintenance and repairs to existing commercial structures.

“Grand Meadow has some truly unique commercial properties that have incredible potential for our community and businesses,” said Chris Hahn, EDA Director for Grand Meadow. “This is a matching funds program, where the EDA will match dollar for dollar up to the maximum loan amount upon project completion.”

Businesses will be able to apply for either a $5,000 or $10,000 matching loan.

There are three available awards of $5,000 and three awards of $10,000. The program requires that at least 25 percent of total project funds (owner’s investment plus the EDA match) be used for street-facing, façade improvements such as windows, doors, entryways, etc. It also requires that street-facing façade improvements be completed in an “era-appropriate” manner. 

“It is both a joy and an enormous challenge to restore the historic buildings in our rural community,” states Shawn Vogt Sween, owner of several historic commercial properties in Grand Meadow. “We are thankful the City of Grand Meadow is joining the effort by committing funds and attention to the issue of historic building preservation. Together, we’ll leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

The Structure and Façade, Improvement Forgivable Loan Program was created through a continued desire to invest back into the Grand Meadow community to facilitate small business and economic growth. This program’s funding comes from existing money set aside by Grand Meadow for distribution by the Economic Development Authority for community investment and enrichment projects. 

Grand Meadow businesses can download an application on the City of Grand Meadow website, or contact Chris Hahn, EDA Director at chris.hahn@cedausa.com or 1-612 327-9729. The EDA will begin reviewing applications in January.

