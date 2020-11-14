expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

Gloria M. Hill, 91

By Daily Herald

Published 9:25 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Gloria M. Hill, 91

Gloria M. Hill, age 91 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her grandson Scott’s home in Dexter, where she lived the last few months. Gloria Mae Ehlo was born to John and Johanna (Groen) Ehlo on May 9, 1929, at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota. She attended Woodson School and then country school in Lyle, Minnesota. Gloria graduated from Adams High School in 1947. She then went on to attend one year of cosmetology school. On October 15, 1948, Gloria was united in marriage to John Hill at the Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams. The couple lived in Austin for two years and then in 1950, moved to the family farm where Gloria became a homemaker and mother to her five children. She worked several jobs over the years including, First National Bank in Austin, Schaefer’s Drug & Gift, Wagner’s Grocery Store, the Co-op in Adams, and then at Corky’s Corner, where she retired after 16 years to care for her husband John. Gloria served as a 4-H leader for many years when her children were young and was a past member of a homemakers’ club. She was also a member of the Little Cedar Lutheran Church and remained active in the church circle and taught Sunday School. Gloria was an excellent quilter and enjoyed playing cards, board games, loved tending to her flower gardens, and spending time with her sisters and their families. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Barb Franzen of Lyle, Minnesota; son, Duane (Lori) Hill of Adams, Minnesota; 20 grandchildren including step-grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren including step-great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Vickie Hill of Waseca, Minnesota; son-in-law, Kevin Bartholomey Adams, Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Johanna Ehlo; husband, John Hill; daughter, Marjorie Bartholomey; sons, David Hill and John Douglas Hill; sisters, Beverly Bowan and Sharon Grover.

A private family interment will be held at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Finding resilience: Bruins hang tough and bring down Jets in opener

Hayfield volleyball team sweeps NRHEG

Gloria M. Hill, 91

Steve R. Ellison

Health

County exceeds 1,700 cumulative COVID cases

Education

Pacelli shifts to distance learning model until after Thanksgiving

Mower County

In Your Community: Sterling welcomes new stylist

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convicted mail thief gets probation

Education

APS shifting to distance learning

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Body of missing Austin man found in Winneshiek County

News

States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history

Mower County

Mower County HHS to hold free flu vaccination clinic Nov. 19

News

As COVID-19 takes dire turn, Minn. lawmakers avoid clash

News

Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

News

Biden moves forward without help from Trump’s intel team

Mower County

Photos: Beauty in ice

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Mower County Comm. Tim Gabrielson dies at 71

Blooming Prairie

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

Mower County

Photos: Veterans Day observed

Mower County

Mayo to extend hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations across SE Minnesota to accommodate increased demand

Health

Walz says Minnesota will report a record 56 COVID-19 deaths

News

10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin

Health

Mayo addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: Bodies found in rural Austin, Grand Meadow

News

Walz imposes new limits on bars, restaurants, gatherings

News

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Mower County

Austin to celebrate Veteran’s Day