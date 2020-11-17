Glitch causes backlog of reported positive COVID-19 cases in county

A Mayo Clinic COVID-19 case reporting glitch may have been responsible for a drastic increase over the weekend in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Mower County.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the glitch prevented Mayo from reporting all of the numbers in a timely manner.

“Because of this, our county experienced a backlog of reported positive cases on Sunday,” she said.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 2,065 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 18 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning. This is up from 1,720 cumulative cases reported on Friday, Nov. 13.

“Unfortunately, because the state is experiencing large numbers each day, case investigation and contact tracing is very far behind,” Kellogg said. “Because of this, we are not getting the data we need to determine if the spread is from a particular source.”

Approximately 320 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Kellogg.

The MDH also confirmed a 22nd COVID-related death in Mower County. Kellogg said the individual was in the 90-94 age range and lived at a private residence.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (688), Fillmore (500), Freeborn (1,168, 5 deaths), Olmsted (5,428, 30 deaths) and Steele (1,423, 5 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 236,949 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 50,269 are still active.

To date, 3,506,178 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 13,594 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,247 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 2,943. Of those, 2,015 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

With more and more cases being reported everyday across the state, Kellogg said it is imperative to maintain safe practices.

“It’s more important than ever to wear a mask, distance yourself from others and wash your hands,” she said.