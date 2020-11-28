expand
Ad Spot

November 28, 2020

Clothing items of all kinds were available for those who needed them last year thanks to Gift of Warmth. Herald file photo

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

The fourth annual Gift of Warmth will be held next Saturday, giving people the opportunity to make sure they and their families are warm this winter.

The event, staged at the fence atop Skinner’s Hill, will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and go until all the items are gone.

New and gently used mittens, hats, gloves and scarves are hung from the fence so that anybody who is in need of these items can simply show up and pull off the fence what they need. There will be sizes fitting infants to adult available.

All the pieces of the apparel are donated by people and dropped off at locations throughout Austin earlier this fall. Those businesses included:

• Austin Utilities

• Family Eye Care

•Freedom Christian Center

• George’s Pizza

• Greg Meyer-State Farm

• International Paper

• Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin

• Mower County Employee Credit Union

• SMART Transit

More News

The longest fall: Competing in the era of COVID-19

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Sharing the blessings

Mower County

The longest fall: Competing in the era of COVID-19

Business

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Mower County

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Education

Sharing the blessings

Business

A different Black Friday

News

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

News

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Health

County creep towards 2,500 cumulative coronavirus cases

News

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Business

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

News

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

News

Popping up festive holiday fun

News

Pair and pour some festive holiday cheer this season

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Local law enforcement participating in statewide extra DWI enforcement

Mower County

Special election set for Gabrielson’s seat

Health

In the face of a new wave, Mayo urges continued mask wearing

News

Minn. issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline