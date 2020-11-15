Fire hydrant utility fee on council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote on the preparation, adoption and publication of an ordinance establishing a fire hydrant maintenance fee during its next regular meeting.

Under the proposed ordinance, all properties will have a $1 fire hydrant fee added to their monthly utility bills. The purpose of the fee would be to cover the expense of the installation and maintenance of the fire hydrants throughout the city.

The council approved forwarding the measure 6-1 during its most recent work session. Councilman Jason Baskin cast the only dissenting vote.

The council will also vote on accepting the results of the Nov. 3, 2020, general election during the meeting.

City Engineer Steven Lang and Austin Utilities General Manager Mark Nibaur will continue discussion on a proposed right of way ordinance during the council’s work session.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. The work session will take place in the City Council Chamber immediately following the meeting.

Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.