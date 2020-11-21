expand
November 22, 2020

Evie Mohrfeld: Thanksgiving on the road

By Evie Mohrfeld

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

As we continue to reminisce about our travel memories, our thoughts of Thanksgiving and its origin come to mind and a motorcoach trip in September of 2010 when we made a historic visit to Plymouth, Massachusetts.

As we arrived our view turned quickly to the Mayflower II, a full-scale reproduction of the 17th century vessel.  We were greeted by costumed roleplayers, who were ready to share the events which took part in the fall of 1620.

The Mayflower was the second ship chosen to make this voyage to the New World, as the first ship scheduled had developed leaks.

The Mayflower was an English ship that transported English families to the New World.

Loaded with 120 passengers, it set sail on a voyage that lasted over two months, developing many problems with cramped living quarters, meals, and passengers who were becoming dehydrated from poor drinking water. 

The rough waters forced them to anchor on the waterfront of Plymouth near a large rock, soon to be the location of the landing of the Mayflower on Plymouth Rock.

Unprepared for the harsh winter, over half of the Pilgrims died that first year in the New World. The following year, they celebrated the colony’s first fall harvest in 1621.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that Thanksgiving be recognized nationally on the fourth Thursday of November.

This year will not resemble any of our previous Thanksgivings. You may not be able to hug your grandma, watch the parades on TV, or gather with many of your family and friends.

Instead, there will be phone calls, Zoom calls and lots of leftovers. This might also be a good day to decorate your Christmas tree with close family and a cup of hot chocolate. Regardless of how you spend your Thanksgiving, we are thankful as we all count our blessings.

