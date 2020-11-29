expand
Ad Spot

November 29, 2020

Despite Richards’ goals, Wings finish off weekend sweep of Bruins

By Daily Herald

Published 10:46 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

The Austin Bruins made things interesting, but they ran out of time as they lost to the Aberdeen Wings 3-2 in Aberdeen Saturday, giving the Wings a two-game weekend sweep.

Jens Richards scored his first two goals of the season in the final nine minutes for Austin (3-3-1 overall), but that was all the offense the Bruins could muster.

Aberdeen (13-0 overall) out-shot Austin 47-17, and Hudson Hodges stopped 44 shots for Austin. 

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 2  – 2

Aberdeen 1 1 1  – 3

First period

(AB) Kevin MacKay (Jordan Randall) 8:19

Second period

(AB) Spencer Schneider (Payton Matsui (power play) 3:22

Third period

(AB) Natqan Vertes (Clayton Costentino) 4:52

(A) Jens Richards (power play) (Travis Shoudy) 11:03

(A) Richards (Shoudy) 18:19

Shots: Austin – 17; Aberdeen – 47

Power plays: Austin 1-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-6

More News

Despite Richards’ goals, Wings finish off weekend sweep of Bruins

Update: Suspect arrested in Albert Lea shooting

DNR: Take caution around open water, newly formed ice

CRC 2021 scholarship program for area students announced

Albert Lea

Update: Suspect arrested in Albert Lea shooting

Mower County

DNR: Take caution around open water, newly formed ice

Education

CRC 2021 scholarship program for area students announced

Health

Minnesota citizens can access insulin through the Insulin Safety Net Program

Mower County

The longest fall: Competing in the era of COVID-19

Business

Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible health risk

Mower County

Gift of Warmth back for its fourth year

Education

Sharing the blessings

Business

A different Black Friday

News

Guard chaplains reflect on Floyd protests, lessons learned

News

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Health

County creep towards 2,500 cumulative coronavirus cases

News

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Business

Hormel Foods holds profit sharing in the era of COVID-19

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

News

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

News

Popping up festive holiday fun

News

Pair and pour some festive holiday cheer this season

News

Virus surge, staff shortages hit Minnesota nursing homes

Austin Bruins

An eye for detail: Bruin goalie escapes pressure with videography

Mower County

The drive moves forward

Mower County

On full display: Austin man not losing the Christmas spirit

Mower County

Last week’s flu vaccine clinic hailed as a success

Mower County

Keep these Turkey Day fire safety tips in mind this Thursday