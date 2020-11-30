expand
November 30, 2020

Death investigation underway related to remains found during Shady Oaks evacuation

By Daily Herald

Published 10:32 am Monday, November 30, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Sunday night the Albert Lea Police Department is conducting a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was found deceased in the Shady Oaks complex while a tactical team was evacuating the building Sunday.

The BCA stated the death was not related to the shooting incident, in which an Albert Lea man reportedly shot and injured three people, including an officer.

The remains have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

More information on this investigation will be provided by the Albert Lea Police Department once the medical examiner reports their findings.

