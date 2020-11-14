David J. Weis, 73

David Joseph Weis, age 73, of Austin, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home.

David was born December 24, 1946 in Austin, Minnesota to James F. and Dorothy L. (Walsh) Weis. He attended Queen of Angels Catholic School, graduated from Pacelli High School, and attended Austin Community College for carpentry.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving during the Tet Offensive in 1968 and leaving the service as a Specialist 5th Class. David received the Bronze Star for his service to his country.

David played the drums in a marching band called the Spam Town Lancers where he and the band traveled all over Minnesota to represent Austin in parades. His love for the drums did not end with the marching band, he was also in a Rock-n-Roll band called the Kyros where he played the drum solo “Wipe Out.”

David loved to spend time at the family cabin at Beaver Lake in Ellendale, Minnesota fishing with his boys. He enjoyed working with wood and being around family toward the end of his life.

After 33 years in the Seattle, Washington area, David moved back to Austin, his birthplace, where he reconnected with family. Meeting his great granddaughters was the happiest day of his life.

Survivors include his sons, Christian J. (Connie) Weis, Colorado Springs, CO, Jordan D. Weis, Plymouth, MN, Benjamin (Tayler) Weis, Denver, CO; many grandchildren (some are serving and have served in the military) and great grandchildren; two brothers, Richard J. Weis, Austin, MN, James L. Weis, Michigan; three sisters, Debra (Rod) Neitzel, Ellendale, MN, Mary (Ernie) Kleckner, Mt. View, AR, Jane (Doran) Rupe, Red Wing, MN; lifelong friend, Conrad Peterson.

David is preceded in death by his son, Aaron Weis; parents, Jim and Dorothy Weis; brother, Dan Weis.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans under David’s name, dav.org/donate.

