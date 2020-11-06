expand
November 6, 2020

David E. Janson, 72

By Daily Herald

Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

David E. Janson, 72

David Edward Janson, age 72 of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Austin, Minnesota. David was born August 9, 1948 in Grinnell, Iowa, to Robert and Lorraine (Finley) Janson. He graduated from Austin High School in 1966. At the age of 18, David started working for IBM in Rochester, Minnesota as a machinist for 35 years. He then took courses at Riverland Community College and became a truck driver. David most recently drove a semi for Lawrence Transportation in Rochester. David was a kind, gentle soul filled with so much love. He brought joy to everyone in his life. Especially his grandson, Luca. Who will miss his “Abuelo” deeply. He was always eager to help in any way that he could. David loved spending time with his family, racing, all things NASCAR, boating, traveling, cooking, baking pies and telling funny stories. He will be deeply missed by all.

Survivors include his life partner, Martha Millan of Rochester, MN; sons, Blake (Renee Lomont) Janson of Holland, MI, Brock (Annette) Janson of Marion, MI; step-children, Felipe (Ashly Keeter) Gonzalez of Woodbury, MN; Andrea (Ian Houck) Gonzalez of Minneapolis, MN, Ariel Gonzalez of New York City, New York; four grandchildren, Brian, Samantha, Jerica, and Luca; two great grandchildren, Liam and Jameson; brother, James (Editha) Janson of Austin, MN; sisters, Linda (Robert) Watson of Austin, MN, Rhonda Williams of Red Wing, MN; stepmother, Laurie Bublitz; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Darrel and Lorraine Bublitz.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in David’s name to the charity of your choice is preferred. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

