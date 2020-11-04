expand
November 3, 2020

Darlene Goetsch, 81

By Daily Herald

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Darlene F. Goetsch died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. She was 81 years old.

Darlene was born on August 10, 1939 to Edythe and Merritt Cook in Elmore, MN. Shortly after birth they moved to Austin, MN where she graduated from Austin High School in 1957. On January 4, 1958 she was united in marriage to James Goetsch and together they had 5 children. After living in Iowa for 21 years they moved to the Isle area where they have resided for the past 41 years. During this time Darlene helped raise pigs, milk cows and then start a machine shop with her husband. Darlene was a great cook and loved feeding everyone; she enjoyed crocheting and ceramics in her earlier years. Darlene loved her dogs and cats and was always feeding the deer and birds.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Edythe and Merritt Cook, sister Betty and brother Merritt “Sonny”.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband, James “Jim” Goetsch, sisters Alla and Ginny, twin brother Darwin, children, Kimberly (Ed) Martin of Marengo Iowa, Annette (Cal) Brown of St. Cloud MN, Christine (Norman) Springer of Isle MN, James (Patti) Goetsch of Princeton MN and Tracy (Kevin) Kubat of Foley MN, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Darlene will be laid to rest at the Grandview Cemetery in Austin MN where a memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services

