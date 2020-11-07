Dan Mielke: Who is on the Throne

As I write this in the early morning of Election Day, I am confident that the outcome is certain even before the polls have opened on the east coast. I know that this article will not be published until several days after the election, so I ask the reader to remember that my election information is not based on any polls or statistics, but my certainty is based on a publication written nearly 3,000 ago.

The information I am using has accurately directed every major United States election and proclaimed the rise and fall of ancient kings, yet it is only 11 words long. It was written at a time of great political reform in the middle east, yet it is as accurate today as when it was penned. “God reigns over the nations; God sits on His holy throne.” (Psalms 47:8)

Notice the position of God on His throne. He is sitting. He is not pacing the floor, or frantically checking the news to stay updated on the affairs of men. Imagine what God can see from the position of His eternal throne? From that position He is able to see all nations clearly and He is able to both impact and see all of history as a moment frozen in eternity. God sits on His throne and sees all.

Notice the power of God on His throne. God reigns. This is a present tense reality. Our nation might be uncertain as to the leader of our country, but God is not up for election. He does not need to win any primary or attend a caucus. He is not facing any scandal or charismatic challenger. God is not afraid of impeachment or needing to rig any election. God reigns from His throne and is in control.

Notice the proclamation of His throne. It is a Holy throne. In Isaiah 6:1 we see the same picture during a time of political unrest. “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple.” God is again sitting on a Holy throne. Today, Americans will seek to vote not only for who they think is right, but what they think is right. This is a great privilege that Americans have, yet aren’t you thankful that the morality and true justice of the universe are not up for a popular vote? God judges from His throne and will bring justice to all.

Notice the problem of God’s throne. If God reigns and judges from His Holy throne, that poses a huge problem for humanity. You see, if in our temporary elections we seek after justice, if we are honest with ourselves there have been times when we have not been just. If God truly reigns from His Holy throne, that is not very comforting for all of us who will have to stand before God’s Holy throne and give account (Heb 9:27).

Can you imagine anything more terrifying than standing before an all seeing, unimpeachable, completely Holy Judge? This Judge sits on His eternal throne seeing every deed and motive of our lives, He reigns in complete and perfect holiness and will bring a verdict against humanity from POTUS down to you and me. How will we stand when God’s standard is complete holiness?

The fact that God is ruling from His Holy throne gives us confidence that Justice will be done, yet simultaneously condemns you and me as sinners. What hope is there for humanity? What hope is there for the individual? We must look to the throne where God reigns in Holiness, and as we come to God’s Holy throne, we see that hope is found at His throne through the person of Jesus Christ. “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16) Does God have two thrones one of Grace and one of Holiness? No, God reigned from His perfect throne and decreed that Jesus should die for sinners. So in Jesus, God still reigns in Holiness while allowing Grace to those who come through Jesus, and that is the hope of this and all elections, God on His throne. Will you come to His throne?