CRC 2021 scholarship program for area students announced
Cooperative Response Center, Inc. (CRC) is pleased to announce its postsecondary education scholarship program for the 2021 school year, this year awarding up to $9,000 to high school seniors attending schools in the communities in which it works. This is the 13th year CRC has offered a scholarship program for area students.
In past years, CRC traditionally awarded $1,000 scholarships to its program’s recipients. This year, CRC is increasing the scholarship amount and will award up to six $1,500 scholarships to seniors attending high schools, both public and private, in the following communities: Austin, Dunlap, Tennessee, and Abilene, Texas. High school senior sons and daughters of regular full- and part-time CRC employees are also eligible.
The deadline to apply for one of CRC’s $1,500 scholarships is Monday, April 5, 2021. For more information about CRC’s scholarship program or to obtain a scholarship application, visit CRC’s website at www.crc.coop and click on the News/Resources tab. Contact Julie Schramek, corporate communications manager, at 507.437.2304 or info@crc.coop with any questions.