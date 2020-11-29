expand
November 29, 2020

CRC 2021 scholarship program for area students announced

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

Cooperative Response Center, Inc. (CRC) is pleased to announce its postsecondary education scholarship program for the 2021 school year, this year awarding up to $9,000 to high  school seniors attending schools in the communities in which it works. This is the 13th year CRC  has offered a scholarship program for area students. 

In past years, CRC traditionally awarded $1,000 scholarships to its program’s recipients. This year,  CRC is increasing the scholarship amount and will award up to six $1,500 scholarships to seniors  attending high schools, both public and private, in the following communities: Austin, Dunlap, Tennessee, and Abilene, Texas. High school senior sons and daughters of regular full- and part-time CRC  employees are also eligible. 

The deadline to apply for one of CRC’s $1,500 scholarships is Monday, April 5, 2021. For more  information about CRC’s scholarship program or to obtain a scholarship application, visit CRC’s  website at www.crc.coop and click on the News/Resources tab. Contact Julie Schramek, corporate  communications manager, at 507.437.2304 or info@crc.coop with any questions.

