COVID-19 cases total nears 1,700 in Mower

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 1,698 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 17 “probable cases,” as of Monday morning.

Approximately 105 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Mower County has had 21 confirmed COVID-related deaths since the first case was reported in March.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (500), Fillmore (360), Freeborn (903, 5 deaths), Olmsted (4,231, 30 deaths) and Steele (1,022, 4 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 184,788 cumulative cases as of Monday morning. Of those, an estimated 34,022 are still active.

To date, 3,147,270 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 11,671 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,948 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 2,675. Of those, 1,850 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.