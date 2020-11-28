County creep towards 2,500 cumulative coronavirus cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,485 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Mower County, including 26 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 3,476, including a single-day record-setting 101 deaths on Friday. Of those, 2,355 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (823), Fillmore (651), Freeborn (1,479, 5 deaths), Olmsted (6,399, 34 deaths) and Steele (1,833, 6 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 295,001 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 50,019 are still active.

To date, 4,012,524 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 16,043 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,638 in intensive care.