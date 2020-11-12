expand
November 12, 2020

Cougars shut down Packers in regular season finale

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:48 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Austin football team started slow and it never got its offense going as it lost to Mankato East 35-0 in its regular season finale at Wescott Athletic Complex Wednesday night.

The Cougars (3-3 overall) put together three straight scoring drives to open the game and they led 22-0 at the half. East finished with five runs of 10 yards or more and six passes of 30 yards or more, while the Packers three total plays of 15 yards or more and none over 30.

“After those first three drives, Jess did a good job of adjusting and switching some things up,” Austin head coach Ed Schmitt said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t find a rhythm, whether it be in blocking, snapping, or not seeing open receivers. It was a mixture of things.”

Joe Walker ran for 42 yards for the Packers (1-5 overall), who aren’t sure what the next step in their season may be. It is likely that Austin will either open Section 1AAAAA Tournament play in Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday or they could host Northfield in a season ending game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’ll just work on our stuff and we’ll find out what’s happening on Friday morning,” Schmitt said. “We’ll prepare for whoever we get.”

SCORING SUMMARY
East 16 6 6 7 – 35
Austin 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
(M) Ethan Sundermeyer 6 run (August Gartzke run) 9:54
(M) Nathan Drumm 6 pass from Jacob Eggert (Gartzke run) 6:16
Second quarter
(M) Sundermeyer 2 run (pass failed) 11:56
Third quarter
(M) Drumm 9 pass from Eggert (pass failed) 7:30
(M) Eggert 8 run (Drumm kick) 3:47
Fourth quarter
No scoring
AUSTIN STATS
Rushing: Joe Walker, 11-for-42; Teyghan Hovland, 15-for-16; Tommy Fritz, 1-for-5; Ethan Owens, 2-for-3; Aidan Pepper, 1-for-3; Mason O’Connor, 2-for-0; Jack Lang, 2-for-(-13)
Passing: Teyghan Hovland, 6-for-13, 52; Jack Lang, 3-for-24
Receiving: Tommy Fritz, 5-for-30; Ethan Owens, 1-for-18; Novell Jackson, 2-for-15; Gage Manahan, 1-for-13
Defense: Joe Walker, 1 sack; Logan O’Rourke, 1 fumble recovery; Mason O’Connor, 1 fumble recovery; Adam Vlasaty, 1 fumble recovery
Penalties: 4-for-30
EAST STATS
Rushing: 97
Passing: 255
Penalties: 3-for-20

