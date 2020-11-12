Copley, Superlarks run past Nicolett

The Grand Meadow football team overpowered Nicollet (1-5 overall) 61-20 in GM Wednesday night.

Dusty Copley ran for 130 yards and four scores for the Superlarks (6-0 overall).

GM STATS

Rushing: Dusty Copley, 18-for-130, 4 TD; Corbin Ludemann, 3-for-61, 2 TDs; Daniel Smith, 10-for-58, 2 TDs; Evan Oehlke, 7-for-47, TD; Jacob Kerrins, 3-for-21; Isaac Harmening, 5-for-20; Cameron Nesbitt, 2-for-6

Passing: Evan Oehlke, 4-for-6, 49

Receiving: Luke Speer, 1-for-20; Ben Kraft, 1-for-18; Dusty Copley, 1-for-6; Taylor Glynn, 1-for-5