COC, First Farmers & Merchants Bank to host Austin Winter Extravaganza Holiday Light Contest

In an effort to help Austin residents celebrate the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic, the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce and First Farmers & Merchants Bank will host the Austin Winter Extravaganza Holiday Light Contest.

The contest will run from Dec. 5 through Dec. 29 and will feature a residential division and business division.

The map will be published in the Mower County Shopper and on the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce’s webpage. Prizes of Chamber Bucks will be awarded in both divisions and awards will be divided among three categories: People’s Choice (voting will be via text), Mayor’s Choice and Clark Griswold. Winners will be announced on Dec. 31.

Registration for the lighting contest is free for both the residential and the business divisions. To register, visit www.austincoc.com. The registration deadline is Nov. 30.

For more information, call 507-437-4561.