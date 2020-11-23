City/County food drive has record setting year

Employees of the City of Austin and Mower County set a record with their annual food drive by collecting 4,238 pounds of food in 2020. This exceeds the previous record of 3,947 pounds collected in 2002.

Each year, City and County employees hold a friendly competition to see who can raise the most in pounds per employee. This year, the City won by raising 1,774 pounds of food for an average of 11.99 pounds per employee. The County raised 2,509 pounds for an average of 9.06 pounds per employee.

A total of 63,433 pounds of food has been donated since the food drive began in 1993. The City has raised the most every year since 2010.

All of the food was donated to the Salvation Army in Austin and will stay local.