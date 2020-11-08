Cardinals get it together with a sweep over Southland volleyball team

The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team avenged an earlier loss to Southland when it swept the Rebels by scores of 25-18, 26-24, 26-24 in LeRoy Saturday.

Sidney Lewison had nine kills for the Cardinals (4-4 overall), who have now won three matches in a row.

“We had an overall great game against a very good Southland team. We were able to eliminate all of the missteps we had the first time we played,” L-O head coach Lindsay Milks said. “I am very proud of these athletes and their never quit attitudes.”

Kylie Kiefer had 19 digs for the Rebels (3-4 overall).

LO stats: Gracie O’Bryne, 1 ace, 29 digs; Sam Volkart, 8 kills; 1 block, 1 ace; Kayden Schulte, 7 kills, 17 digs; Jenna Olson, 4 set assists; Jordan Runde, 4 kills, 6 aces, 15 digs; Sidney Lewison, 9 kills, 4 blocks; Kylie Welsh, 4 digs; Benita Nolt, 1 kill; Anna Welsh, 3 kills, 22 set assists, 2 aces

Southland stats: Kylie Kiefer, 19 Digs; Kayla Nelson, 19 digs; Kelsey Mensink, 6 kills; 3 aces; Lynsey Wilson, 2 aces; Bailey Johnson, 2 blocks; Amber Kiefer, 2 blocks; Larissa Goslee, 16 set assists