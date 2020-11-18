expand
November 18, 2020

Austin Public Schools, Large Business of the Year. Photo provided

Business of the Year chosen

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Through a virtual format, the Austin Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting was held Tuesday night.

Usually held at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, this year’s meeting was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairway Mortgage, Small Business of the Year

Winning Big Business of the Year was Austin Public Schools, while the Small Business of the Year was Fairway Mortgage.

Jaclyn Bird

Brenda Landherr

Jacklyn Bird was named Volunteer of the Year while Brenda Landherr was named Ambassador of the year.

Look to www.austindailyherald.com in the coming days for more on the winners.

