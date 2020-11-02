expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2020

Business leaders survey hits highest level in 16 years

By Associated Press

Published 10:57 am Monday, November 2, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The overall economic measure of a monthly survey of Midwest business leaders hit a 16-year high for October, but the manufacturing sector of the economy remains stunted from the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index released Monday.

The overall index of improved to 70.2 in October from September’s already strong 65.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a figure below 50 indicates decline.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said that the index mirrored national survey results showing that the manufacturing sector has been expanding.

“Even so, current output in the regional and U.S. manufacturing sectors remains below pre-COVID-19 levels,” Goss said. “More than three of four supply managers reported negative COVID-19 impacts.”

Job growth remains strong in the region, with the employment index growing to 66.7 from 61.8 in September. Goss said the region’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in October after hitting a high of 11% in May. Before the coronavirus outbreak began, unemployment in region was at 1.3%.

About 8 of 10 supply managers reported shortages of qualified workers to fill open positions at their firms in October, Goss said.

Business leaders remained optimistic about the next six months, with the confidence index growing to 70.4 from 69.4 in September.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

More News

Two golfers hit a hole in one at Meadow Greens Golf Course

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

Ravens’ Humphrey says he has virus; Packers also have 1 case

Pending notice: Beverly J. Ingersoll

News

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

News

Minnesotans rally, vote, wait, worry in closing days of the campaign

News

Business leaders survey hits highest level in 16 years

News

Campaign draws to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Mower County

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

News

Campaign draws to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Business

Hormel receives numerous accolades for its internship program

Local Government

Labor agreements, fire hydrant utility fee on council agenda

Mower County

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Education

This year’s Minn. school board races are competitive and more racially diverse

News

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

Business

Mower begins round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program

Business

Gas differences leave people in Austin scratching their heads

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Partnership of Safety

Mower County

Minnesota Democrats ramp up push for absentee ballot turnout

Mower County

MPPOA announces full list of 2020 candidate endorsements

News

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Agriculture

Sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage now underway

News

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

Mower County

Breakthrough research using light- activated proteins for targeted therapy

Education

PHOTOS: The science of pumpkin dropping

Health

State sets new daily case record with over 3K reported COVID-19 cases

Mower County

County, state urge delivery of ballots after appellate court decision

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Bracing for more bad days, broken records