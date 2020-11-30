expand
December 1, 2020

Bruins’ Zach Hansen loaned to Sioux City

By Daily Herald

Published 1:15 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

The first call-up for an Austin Bruin to the USHL this season belongs to goaltender Zach Hansen to the Sioux City Musketeers.

Hansen, 18, is amidst his first full junior season after playing four games for the Bruins last year but spending most of his time with the Des Moines Buccaneers 18U AAA team. With one game under his belt in the NAHL already this season, Hansen has played in five total games with a 2-1-0 record. The Chaska  native has a career goals-against average of 2.59 with a .884 career save percentage while in the NAHL.

This is the third call-up to the USHL for Hansen following stints with Dubuque and Cedar Rapids last year, though he has yet to play a game in the league. The Sioux City Musketeers are 1-2-0-0 on the young season and have two games upcoming this weekend including a Saturday night battle with Omaha and a Sunday night showdown against Tri-City.

