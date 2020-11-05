expand
November 5, 2020

Bruins’ season opener is delayed

By Daily Herald

Published 8:56 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Austin Bruins and Aberdeen Wings have announced a change in their schedules following complications due to COVID-19. The weekend series which was originally scheduled for this weekend in Aberdeen will now be played on March 30 and March 31, 2021. This action was taken in an abundance of caution in an effort to operate as safely as possible for teams’ players, staff, and fans.

Following the postponement, the Bruins 2020-21 regular season will now begin with their two-game series against the Janesville Jets on Nov. 13, and Nov. 14. It will mark the second time in back-to-back years that the Bruins will open their regular season, showcase notwithstanding, at Riverside Arena.

It’s also the first time in three years that the Bruins will play Janesville in a regular-season game outside of the NAHL Showcase. The two teams met in 2019-20’s NAHL Showcase with Janesville coming out on top, 4-0.

