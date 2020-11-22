Bruins drop first game in Janesville Saturday

The Austin Bruins lost to the Janesville Jets 5-2 in Janesville Saturday night.

Peter Jacobs scored his second goal of the night for Austin (2-1-1 overall) in the second period, but the Jets (4-1 overall) scored the last three goals of the game.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 0 – 2

Janesville 2 2 1 – 5

First period

(A) Peter Jacobs (Travis Shoudy) 9:43

(J) John Aegerter (Max Itagaki, Will Troutwine) (power play) 17:08

(J) Dominik Bartecko (Cal Mell, Cade Destefani) (power play) 18:37

Second period

(A) Peter Jacobs (Therien Thiesing, Kyle Oleksiuk) 6:11

(J) Matthew Romer (Itagaki, Destefani) 7:19

(J) Destefani (Jared Scott, Blake Dangos) 18:44

Third period

(J) Paul Minnehan (Kyle Neudorf, Jordan Halverson) 16:20

Shots: Austin – 29; Janesville – 20;

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-5; Janesville – 2-for-2