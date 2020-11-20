Bruins announce schedule changes for this weekend

The Austin Bruins have announced a change in their schedule due to recent restrictions set by the state of Minnesota. While Friday’s home game against the Minnesota Wilderness will still take place in Austin as scheduled, Saturday’s away game in Cloquet has been postponed with a make-up date to be announced at a later date.

With the open weekend, the Bruins have announced a two-game set on the road against the Janesville Jets, Saturday and Sunday nights. These new games will replace the Bruins and Jets series originally scheduled for March 26 and March 27, 2021, allowing both teams to use those dates for other rescheduling as necessary.

As for the other games that will be impacted by these recent restrictions, nothing further has been decided beyond this weekend but talks are currently on-going with various teams in the NAHL to allow the Bruins to continue play outside of Minnesota. News on those discussions will become available as new plans become official.