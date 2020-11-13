expand
November 13, 2020

Body of missing Austin man found in Winneshiek County

By Daily Herald

Published 11:08 am Friday, November 13, 2020

The body of an Austin man reported missing during a hunting trip was located Thursday in Winneshiek County, Iowa.

According to a press release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Maya Htoo of Austin was reported missing at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Htoo and another individual came to the Canoe Creek Access Area in Pleasant Township to hunt; however, Htoo did not return to the designated meeting location. 

Winneshiek County deputies and Decorah firefighters conducted a search of the area throughout the evening and overnight. On Thursday, Nov. 12, multiple agencies and local volunteers were called in for assistance. Search teams were formed and an extensive search of the area was coordinated. 

During the search, Htoo was located deceased in a wooded area of the state access. The cause of death remains under investigation pending the completion of the medical examiner’s autopsy. 

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Fire Department and Winneshiek County Emergency Management were assisted by multiple agencies including fire, law and EMS.

