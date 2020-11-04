expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

By Associated Press

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin while fighting President Donald Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several other battleground states. Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

The AP called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

Trump’s campaign has requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624 percentage point out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

More News

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

News

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House

Mower County

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Health

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Mower County

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DEVELOPING: Mower County Elections Office experiencing technical difficulties, delaying final vote tally

Mower County

Election Day voting sees steady turnout

Mower County

MN Driver and Vehicles Service issues driver’s license extension reminder

Lyle/Pacelli Athletics

Filling some big shoes

News

MIA’s once-a-decade Foot in the Door show goes virtual

Mower County

An amazing experience: Mueller, Dornink are loving the ride

Mower County

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Mower County

Poppe optimistic after seeing good turnout in the process

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

Education

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

Mower County

I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

Albert Lea

Bennett coasts in District 27A

News

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

News

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

News

Biden wins Minnesota

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

UPDATE: Trump seeks breakthrough in Minnesota; Omar wins 2nd term