expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Audrey V. Larson, 87

By Daily Herald

Published 1:40 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Audrey V. Larson, 87

Audrey V. Larson, age 87 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home. Audrey Virginia Van was born April 16, 1933 in Austin, Minnesota, to Verne and Ardath (Tuftee) Van, the first of four children. She graduated from Austin High school in 1951, she also attended Riverland Community College, where she took computer courses. On June 9, 1951, Audrey was united in marriage to Charles William Larson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The couple moved to Camp Rucker in Ozark, Alabama for two years, while Chuck served in the Army. Audrey and Chuck then returned to Austin, Minnesota, where they lived the rest of their lives. She was a homemaker to her husband and two children, Joyce and Bryan. In addition to being a homemaker, Audrey worked at Sears Roebuck & Company for 26 years. She was a Clerk-Treasurer for The City of Mapleview for 17 years and retired in 1996. Audrey was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where she was very active. She served as a Sunday school and bible schoolteacher, deacon, council member, gold band club, alter guild, Stephen ministry, music committee, mothers club, office worker, and she also helped with rolling lefsa and making prayer shawls. Audrey was a member of Y-Matrons at Hormel Home where she had several positions. She was on the board at Breezy Point condos. She also looked forward to meetings with the Red Hat Ladies. In her spare time, Audrey enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, golf, bridge, travel, yard work and her computer. She also enjoyed reading cookbooks, she read them as if she were reading novels. But, most of all, Audrey enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren – their joy was her joy. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband Charles “Chuck” Larson; children, Joyce (Robert) Larson of Roseau, MN, and Bryan (Aimee) Larson of Hayfield, MN; grandchildren, Nathan (Anne), Kirk, Phillip (Becky), Daniel and Emily (Marcos); great grandchildren, Garrett, Kalan, Sierra, Wyatt, Savannah, Carson, Sage, Dafnie, Brielle, Charlee, Milo and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Ardath Van; infant sister, Barbara Van; sister, Joan Moe, and granddaughter, Ashton Ann.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service is limited to 57 people; all are welcome to the visitation being held prior to the funeral service. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church or the Hormel Historic Home. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Pending notice: Teresa A. Lee, 64

Bruins will be playing in Aberdeen this weekend

Goff throws for 376 yards, 3 TDs in Rams’ 27-24 win vs Bucs

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

News

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Mayo launches COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in clinical trials

News

‘Vaccinations are the endgame’: State prepares to roll out first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

News

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Mower County

Tuesday morning snow showers could bring 1 to 2 inches

Local Government

City/County food drive has record setting year

Mower County

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Mower County

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Business

Winners from annual Chamber meeting humbled

Mower County

Prime Time Piano: Pianist Plano shines with Austin’s gem

News

Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement taking educational approach to new COVID restrictions

Mower County

A gift for further discovery

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle man pleads guilty in drunk driving accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads not guilty to drug sales, theft in Olmsted

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed 80K people in need with its Thanksgiving meals

News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

News

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Albert Lea

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

Mower County

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Mower County

Prairie revived after pollution cleanup along Cedar River

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system