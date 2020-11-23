Audrey V. Larson, 87

Audrey V. Larson, age 87 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home. Audrey Virginia Van was born April 16, 1933 in Austin, Minnesota, to Verne and Ardath (Tuftee) Van, the first of four children. She graduated from Austin High school in 1951, she also attended Riverland Community College, where she took computer courses. On June 9, 1951, Audrey was united in marriage to Charles William Larson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The couple moved to Camp Rucker in Ozark, Alabama for two years, while Chuck served in the Army. Audrey and Chuck then returned to Austin, Minnesota, where they lived the rest of their lives. She was a homemaker to her husband and two children, Joyce and Bryan. In addition to being a homemaker, Audrey worked at Sears Roebuck & Company for 26 years. She was a Clerk-Treasurer for The City of Mapleview for 17 years and retired in 1996. Audrey was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where she was very active. She served as a Sunday school and bible schoolteacher, deacon, council member, gold band club, alter guild, Stephen ministry, music committee, mothers club, office worker, and she also helped with rolling lefsa and making prayer shawls. Audrey was a member of Y-Matrons at Hormel Home where she had several positions. She was on the board at Breezy Point condos. She also looked forward to meetings with the Red Hat Ladies. In her spare time, Audrey enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, golf, bridge, travel, yard work and her computer. She also enjoyed reading cookbooks, she read them as if she were reading novels. But, most of all, Audrey enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren – their joy was her joy. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband Charles “Chuck” Larson; children, Joyce (Robert) Larson of Roseau, MN, and Bryan (Aimee) Larson of Hayfield, MN; grandchildren, Nathan (Anne), Kirk, Phillip (Becky), Daniel and Emily (Marcos); great grandchildren, Garrett, Kalan, Sierra, Wyatt, Savannah, Carson, Sage, Dafnie, Brielle, Charlee, Milo and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Ardath Van; infant sister, Barbara Van; sister, Joan Moe, and granddaughter, Ashton Ann.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service is limited to 57 people; all are welcome to the visitation being held prior to the funeral service. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church or the Hormel Historic Home. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.