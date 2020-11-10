expand
Ad Spot

November 10, 2020

Area under winter weather advisory

By Daily Herald

Published 9:14 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has placed Mower County and the surrounding area under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS predicts mixed precipitation with possible ice accumulation of up to 1/10 to ⅕ of an inch. As a result, roads and sidewalks may become slippery, especially elevated surfaces. The NWS urges caution while traveling as roads may appear wet, but may actually be icy.

The NWS forecasts more rain, snow and freezing rain before 10 p.m. with a slight chance of snow between 10 p.m. to midnight. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny weather with a high near 40.

More News

Body found in rural Austin

Walz imposes new limits on bars, restaurants, gatherings

Gary Lowell Larson, 82

Duane Hanf, 79

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Body found in rural Austin

News

Walz imposes new limits on bars, restaurants, gatherings

News

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Mower County

Austin to celebrate Veteran’s Day

News

Area under winter weather advisory

News

Today’s puzzle page

News

GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law

Mower County

‘The memories become more fond’

Mower County

Finding equality: Many are questioning the equality of fees handed down the MSHSL

Mower County

10 COVID-19 myths debunked

News

Gov. Walz announces expansion in statewide COVID-19 testing access

News

Walz calls special session, hints at COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

S. Dakota man charged after allegedly stealing from vehicle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets probation for soliciting detective posing as minor

News

Christian churches mirror country’s political division

News

Pent-up global wish list of hopes, demands awaits Biden

Business

Grand Meadow announces loan program for facades

News

Veteran sensitivity tips for employers on Veterans Day

News

Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts

Health

COVID-19 cases total nears 1,700 in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: Hayfield man killed in Friday afternoon accident

News

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition

News

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US