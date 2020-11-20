expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

By Daily Herald

Published 5:43 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,228 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 23 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

Approximately 400 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (741), Fillmore (557), Freeborn (1,279, 5 deaths), Olmsted (5,800, 30 deaths) and Steele (1,543, 6 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 256,700 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 54,268 are still active.

To date, 3,659,452 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 14,462 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,387 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 3,150. Of those, 2,159 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

New restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus, including the closure of bars and restaurants to dine-in business and the complete closure of gyms, took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

More News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

News

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Albert Lea

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

Mower County

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Mower County

Prairie revived after pollution cleanup along Cedar River

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system

News

Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

Mower County

Hormel Foundation to donate $10.6M to community non-profits

Health

Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars

News

2 Iron Range lawmakers spilt with Senate Democratic Caucus

News

Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties

News

New bar, restaurant and gym COVID-19 restrictions expected

Health

Mayo ICUs reach capacity

Mower County

Of learning and fun

Mower County

Fire service, State Fire Marshal monitoring COVID-19 impact on MN fire departments

Business

Austin Utilities announces retirements, advancements

Local Government

County looks to next steps after Gabrielson’s death

Health

Mayo announces $200K in grant funding to help advance racial equity

Local Government

Council approves permit for Rec Center storage building

Business

Hormel names scholarship recipients

News

Gazelka: Senate GOP could’ve handled COVID-19 differently

Business

Business of the Year chosen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets 15 years probation for aggravated robbery