About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,228 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 23 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

Approximately 400 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (741), Fillmore (557), Freeborn (1,279, 5 deaths), Olmsted (5,800, 30 deaths) and Steele (1,543, 6 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 256,700 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 54,268 are still active.

To date, 3,659,452 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 14,462 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,387 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 3,150. Of those, 2,159 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

New restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus, including the closure of bars and restaurants to dine-in business and the complete closure of gyms, took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.