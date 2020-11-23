expand
Ad Spot

November 22, 2020

Dovorany’s goal gives Bruins an OT win in Janesville

By Daily Herald

Published 9:40 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

The Austin Bruins found a late burst to win their second contest in a span of three days when they beat the Janesville Jets (4-2 overall) 5-4 in overtime to cap off a busy weekend Sunday night.

Austin (3-1-1 overall) tied the game at 4-4 when Barrett Brooks scored with just 1:48 left in regulation and the Bruins took the game when Frank Dovorany, a defenseman from Wausau, Wis., scored his first goal of the season in OT.

Tyler Shea stopped 34 of 38 shots to score the win for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 2 1 1 – 5
Janesville 3 1 0 0 – 4

First period
(J) Jared Scott (Spencer Kring, Justin Engelkes) 4:14
(J) Carter Hottmann (Kyle Neudorf, Jordan Halverson) 8:19
(A) Travis Shoudy (Alex Trombley, Tyler Fittro) 12:13
(J) Cade Destefani (Neudorf, AJ Casperson) 16:08

Second period

(A) Peter Jacobs (Frank Dovorany, Hunter Olson) 11:25
(A) Jayden Jensen (Jake Jensen, Dovorany) 16:01
(J) Jake Sacratini (Destefani, Dominik Bartecko) 19:06

Third period
(A) Barrett Brooks (Kyle Oleksiuk, Carson Riddle) 18:12

OT
(A) Doverany (Trombley, Riddle) 3:44

Shots: Austin – 32; Janesville – 38

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Janesville – 0-for-4

More News

Dovorany’s goal gives Bruins an OT win in Janesville

Bruins drop first game in Janesville Saturday

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Mower County

Deer testing finds additional cases of Chronic Waste

Mower County

Salvation Army in need of bell-ringers

Business

Winners from annual Chamber meeting humbled

Mower County

Prime Time Piano: Pianist Plano shines with Austin’s gem

News

Minnesota man enters plea in police station fire amid unrest

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement taking educational approach to new COVID restrictions

Mower County

A gift for further discovery

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle man pleads guilty in drunk driving accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads not guilty to drug sales, theft in Olmsted

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed 80K people in need with its Thanksgiving meals

News

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

News

Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Albert Lea

MPPOA presents new car and $25K to Arik Matson and family

Mower County

About 400 COVID-19 cases active in county as numbers continue increasing

News

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Mower County

Prairie revived after pollution cleanup along Cedar River

News

No problems reported for new driver registration system

News

Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

Mower County

Hormel Foundation to donate $10.6M to community non-profits

Health

Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars

News

2 Iron Range lawmakers spilt with Senate Democratic Caucus

News

Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties

News

New bar, restaurant and gym COVID-19 restrictions expected

Health

Mayo ICUs reach capacity