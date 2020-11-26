expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

On Monday, 26 Austin High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society.

Due to COVID• 19, the induction ceremony was virtual.  Congratulations to the following students on receiving this prestigious honor:

  Kennedy Bell

  Mallory Brown

  Anika Chesak

  Bailey Dufault

  Claudia Flores Jimenez

  Hillary Gonzalez Marcial

  Aunica Groh

  Isikiyah Hemann

  Allie Hughson

  Samantha Krueger

  Tammara Lawhead

  Mariana Lemus

  Gage Manahan

  Lucy Masara

  Kaden Murley

  Madelynn Murley

  Lauren Murphy

  Meredith Murphy

  Reana Schmitt

  Megan Schultz

  Hae Nay Soe

  Estrella Torres

  Ryan Van Pelt

  Jilian Venenga

  Derek Wynn

  Eric Yang

More News

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DNR: ‘Make a plan for deer hunting season

Health

Research breakthrough on specific form of cell death may overcome chemoresistance

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Mower County

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Mower County

DEVELOPING: Mower County Elections Office experiencing technical difficulties, delaying final vote tally

Mower County

Election Day voting sees steady turnout

Mower County

MN Driver and Vehicles Service issues driver’s license extension reminder

Lyle/Pacelli Athletics

Filling some big shoes

News

MIA’s once-a-decade Foot in the Door show goes virtual

Mower County

An amazing experience: Mueller, Dornink are loving the ride

Mower County

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Mower County

Poppe optimistic after seeing good turnout in the process

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Iowa man pleads guilty to meth sale

Education

26 from AHS named to National Honor Society

Mower County

I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed

Albert Lea

Bennett coasts in District 27A

News

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

News

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

News

Biden wins Minnesota

News

Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Police investigating after body found in Cedar River

Mower County

UPDATE: Trump seeks breakthrough in Minnesota; Omar wins 2nd term

Mower County

Voters hit the polls after over 11K have voted absentee