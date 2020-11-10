expand
November 11, 2020

10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin

By Associated Press

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A November storm has dumped as much as 10 inches (25.40 centimeters) of snow in Minnesota and whipped up damaging winds in Wisconsin where tens of thousands were left without power.

The Minnesota State Patrol handled hundreds of crashes and spinouts as snow piled up late Tuesday. Between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to 176 crashes, 156 vehicles that had spun out or slid off the road, and 11 jackknifed semitrailer trucks. Twelve people were hurt in the crashes, but no weather-related deaths were reported, the patrol said.

The National Weather Service record 5.5 inches (13.97 centimeters) of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with Brainerd picking up the most snow with 10.1 inches (25.65 centimeters).

In northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids picked up 9.5 inches (24.13 centimeters), the weather service said.

In southern Wisconsin, a powerful line of storms generated at least two tornado warnings, but there were no immediate reports of touchdowns.

In Milwaukee County, a 79 mph wind gust was recorded at General Mitchell International Airport, according to the weather service.

At the height of the storms, nearly 40,000 We Energies customers were without power. Some 6,650 customers remained without service Wednesday morning as crews worked through the night.

