expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

An Austin woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant on two occasions will be making her first court appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Lori Beth Luna, 29

, also known as Lori Beth Perdomo, 29, has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic.

According to the court complaint, Mower County detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Feb. 18 about purchasing methamphetamine from Luna. The CRI was searched, provided with buy money and an audio transmitter, and monitored as he went to meet Luna in the City of Austin. At the location, Luna sold 2.084 grams of methamphetamine to the CRI, who then met with law enforcement at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

A similar purchase was arranged on Feb. 25. The CRI was again searched, provided with buy money and an audio transmitter, and monitored as he went to meet Luna in the City of Austin. At the location, Luna sold 3.089 grams of methamphetamine to the CRI, who then met with law enforcement at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

On both occasions, the CRI confirmed that Luna was the person who sold him the drugs.

A review of Luna’s criminal record shows she is awaiting disposition on charges of fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

More News

Rocky Hulne: Packers making good on a strange fall season

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

News

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

Albert Lea

Arik Matson returns home

Agriculture

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Health

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Mower County

Will we? Won’t we? How much?

News

Suburban voters hold key to control of Minnesota Senate

Mower County

4-H haunted house ready to scare up some fun

Mower County

Minnesota students continue to lead nation on ACT

Education

Hitting the high note

News

Listening sessions find shared values between communities, DPS and law enforcement

Albert Lea

Stone by stone: Wells man’s love of building with rocks began as a child

Local Government

WWTP on council agenda

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

‘Not just red or blue’

Education

Teachers Together: Educators throughout APS honored as Teachers of the Year