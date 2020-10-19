Will we? Won’t we? How much?
Last week, there was a predicted chance for snow that might show its face over the weekend.
While that never happened, it appears like its simply gotten pushed back a little.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90 percent chance of snow, which could accumulate.
The NWS predicts that snow showers are likely before 2 p.m., before switching over to rain for the afternoon. An inch of snow is possible.
Toward the evening hours the rain could shift back over to snow with a tenth of an inch possible.
Temperatures look to remain in the 30s throughout the day with a high of 39 predicted and a low of 32.
Precipitation is expected throughout the week in the form of rain before another chance of a rain/snow mix Friday.